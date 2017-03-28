Police say the sudden death of a woman in a community near Wilkie, Sask. is suspicious.

Police are at the scene of the woman's death in the Rural Municipality of Buffalo, which is about five kilometres northeast of Wilkie.

Officers from the RCMP Major Crime Unit North, Unity RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team are all responding.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area for safety reasons.

The RM of Buffalo is about 160 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Police said they would provide more information about the incident at 2 p.m. CST.