Saskatchewan RCMP have released a composite sketch of the man they say fired at a police officer near Osler, Sask., on Friday.

Police have been looking for the driver of a black Cadillac CTS since the incident on Highway 11 at about 4 a.m. CST.

They say the driver exited the vehicle, which police are also trying to locate, and fired at the officer, who then returned fire. The officer was not injured.

RCMP have released a composite sketch of the man they believe fired shots at a police officer near Osler last week. (RCMP)

Police say neither the suspect nor the vehicle should be approached.

The suspect is described as being a six-foot-tall black man with a slim build and high cheekbones.

RCMP say a black Cadillac CTS vehicle similar to this one may be headed to Saskatoon. (Cadillac)

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is being asked to call 310-RCMP or the local police service.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The incident is being investigated by the RCMP Major Crime Unit North with the assistance of Rosthern RCMP, the RCMP General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section and Saskatoon Police Service.