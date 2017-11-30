A supervisor at a Saskatoon youth jail told an inquiry Thursday he didn't think a teen who eventually died in his cell was overdosing, and that's why he didn't call an ambulance.

This despite claims by other staff members that the teen knew he was overdosing and was begging for an ambulance for hours before his death.

Dale Larocque was one of two supervisors working at Kilburn Hall the night the teen died there.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had been arrested on July 25, 2015 for allegedly breaching a community supervision order.

He died of an overdose five days later, on July 30.

Larocque described the teen as agitated and aggressive, but said that based on the advice of a nurse he spoke to by phone, he thought the teen was coming off drugs, not overdosing.

Nurse said to watch for blue lips, slurred speech

Larocque said the nurse advised watching for signs of an overdose like blue fingertips or lips and slurred speech. He said the teen did not exhibit any of those signs.

He also part of the reason he didn't call an ambulance for the teen is because the teen wouldn't tell him what he took. The teen also had a history of "manipulating staff" to get to the hospital, Larocque testified.

"A lot goes into that decision. It's not based on one thing."

The inquest heard earlier it was likely the teen had smuggled methamphetamine into the centre.

Worker says she asked for ambulance 8 times

He also said he did not recall conversations with a youth worker, Angela Silva, during which she said that an ambulance should be called.

Silva testified earlier this week that she asked her supervisors to call an ambulance at least eight times, but they refused.

"He was begging for his life. He was begging for an ambulance," Silva said during her testimony.

Larocque said while it would have been against policy for a subordinate like Silva to go against her superior's orders and call an ambulance, if he was in her shoes he would have broken that policy.

"If I went my supervisor and said I wanted to call 911 and they said 'no,' chances are if I felt strongly enough about it I would do it," he said.

Eventually, another worker did call 911 without the permission of a supervisor, the coroner heard.

Earlier testimony revealed that a close review of video footage taken from the police station, court cells and Kilburn Hall showed the teen apparently snorting or swallowing drugs while in custody.