Lying back with a book on the beach is an essential summer relaxation activity.

To help you choose the best book to hit the sand with, we asked two people who read and assess literature as their job.

Theresa Slind, adult collections librarian at the Saskatoon Public Library, and digital services librarian Megan Stecyk recently shared their top summer picks with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

What makes the perfect summer read?

Slind and Stecyk are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to what constitutes the perfect summer book.

Slind looks to be immersed in another world, meaning a lengthy novel is right up her alley.

Stecyk prefers shorter reads that she can dip in and out of as the summer goes on.

Recommendations

Theresa Slind's Top 3:

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel.

"The first one that came to mind for me is the one I'm reading right now. I'm re-reading it. ... It's about Henry VIII from Thomas Cromwell's point of view." Glass Beads by Dawn Dumont.

"The next one isn't a historical novel where you can get immersed in a different world; it is our world here in Saskatoon. ...It follows young adults as they move into the city and back to the [reserve] and the challenges they face." Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders.

"This will be on the best of 2017 list. It's set around the story of Abraham Lincoln losing his son Willy. It's written in a chorus of voices and several of them are ghosts."

Additional picks:

Dublin Murder Squad series by Tana French.

Rogue Heroes by Ben Macintyre. (Check out the audiobook, says Slind.)

A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket. (Slind recommends trying the audiobook for the family.)

Megan Stecyk's Top 3:

Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong.

"It looks at a family dynamic. ... It's bittersweet. There are moments of funniness. One reader ... took it to the beach and ended up crying on the beach." Let's Find Momo by Andrew Knapp.

"This is from our kids section. Andrew Knapp travels with his dog, Momo. It's like Where's Waldo? but with a cute dog. ... This is for middle grades, but parents will enjoy, too." Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) by David Sedaris.

"This is a great audiobook I just picked up. [David Sedaris] is a hilarious essayist. He reads his own audiobook. He goes to the Ihop and just observes people. And his observations are so keen and so funny."

Additional picks: