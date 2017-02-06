Representatives from the province's towns and cities will hear from Premier Brad Wall this morning as they gather together in Saskatoon for their annual convention.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association is tackling everything from climate change to the province's economic outlook.

One of the key worries will be municipal revenue sharing. In recent years, local governments share a pool of money equivalent to one percentage point of provincial sales tax revenues.

However, councillors across the province are worried that the province will reduce the level of funding due to tough economic times.

The association will also be electing a new president. Former Lt.-Gov. and Saltcoats town councillor Gordon Barnhart will face off against SUMA board member and Saskatoon city councillor Darren Hill.

The premier and cabinet ministers will appear at SUMA's annual 'bear-pit' session on Wednesday