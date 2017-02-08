Saskatchewan's mayors and councillors will get a chance to ask Premier Brad Wall and his cabinet some tough questions this morning.

In what's become an annual tradition, the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) annual convention ends with a bear pit session, where the province's political leaders listen to concerns from cities and towns.

One important issue on the table will likely be provincial revenue sharing. For years, municipal governments have shared a pool of money equivalent to one percentage point of provincial sales tax revenues.

However, that formula could change. Wall told SUMA delegates earlier this week that all provincial government spending is on the table, as the province attempts to slay a potential $1.5-billion deficit this year.

Wall said the province's budget deficit is up again, to around $1.2 billion, which doesn't include the $236 million related to repayments to businesses from a surplus at the Workers' Compensation Board.

So the provincial budgetary shortfall could be closer to $1.5 billion, a significant increase from the $1-billion deficit — including the WCB money — the government forecasted in November.

Many towns and villages are also concerned about infrastructure costs associated with crumbling roads and water infrastructure.

CBC News reporter Jennifer Quesnel will be tweeting from the SUMA convention this morning. You can follow her tweets below. On mobile? Click here.