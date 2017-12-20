A complete stranger is paying it forward to a Fond-du-Lac, Sask., man whose coat was rendered unwearable after he helped rescue people from last week's plane crash scene.

Raymond Sanger was among the dozens of local residents who raced to the site of the West Wind Aviation ATR plane crash, about one kilometre from the end of the community's runway.

Several responders, including Sanger, recalled the site being coated in jet fuel.

'I was just amazed.' - Raymond Sanger

"My coat is just soaked," Sanger said in the aftermath of the rescue effort.

Jenn Ternoway heard Sanger's story and, after he gave her his address, mailed him a gift card to help pay for a new coat.

Sanger hung his coat up indoors initially, but the strong jet fuel smell emanating from it prompted him to hang it outside. A week later, it still smells. (Raymond Sanger)

"He should receive it in a few days," said Ternoway on Sunday.

The plane collided with trees and crashed to the ground shortly after takeoff during the evening of Dec. 13.

No hot water to soak coat

Sanger took to Google for his coat problem and found advice about soaking the coat in hot water infused with Dawn dish soap.

There was just one problem with that.

"I don't have hot water in my house," said Sanger. "I have to boil it."

A week after the crash, hung up outside his home, the coat — which Sanger said cost about $375 — still reeked. His boots and snow pants had an odour, too.

"It's still real bad," said Sanger on Wednesday.

Sanger said he's never had something like this happen to him.

"I was just amazed," he said of getting Ternoway's phone call.

Other people have also called him to make similar gestures.

"Somebody does care out there," he said.