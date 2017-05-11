A coalition opposed to the cuts laid out in the Saskatchewan government's 2017-18 budget is meeting in Saskatoon tonight.

Members of Stop the Cuts will meet at Third Avenue United Church at 7 p.m. CST.

The meeting comes a day after an affiliated group, Save STC, issued a news release again calling on the government to reconsider the planned shutdown of Saskatchewan Transportation Company. The 71-year-old Crown corporation is set to take its last ride at the end of the month.

"The Highway Traffic Board received applications from several private companies to take over passenger and freight services once STC closes," according to the news release.

"But given that the HTB was set up to run STC and it appears that they do not have the regulations that would scrutinize a private company in the same way, it is a cause for worry."

The release said the closure will leave many in the North with no access to affordable transportation, which "means more women and men will be exposed to the danger of hitchhiking and vulnerable to the cold of winter."

Pamphlets touting Thursday's meeting were passed out at the protest outside Brad Wall's Premier's Dinner event in Saskatoon on April 27.

"At this meeting, we will start building a common front between organizations and individuals who want to live in a province with strong public services, that builds just relationships between settlers and Indigenous people, and that doesn't leave anyone behind," according to the Facebook post advertising the meeting.