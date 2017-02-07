A 32-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former wife made a brief appearance in court Tuesday.

Steven Lewis is accused in the shooting of Stacey Lewis, who was 27, in Hudson Bay, Sask., on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Stacey dead in a home in the northeastern Saskatchewan community.

Sherry Pilon, a councillor in Hudson Bay, said the two used to be married and shared custody of a daughter and son.

Steven is set to appear again in Melfort provincial court via video link on March 14.