Former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor Steve Vogelsang is facing another bank robbery charge, this time in connection with a robbery in Saskatoon.

The city's police service said in a news release Tuesday the 53-year-old will be charged in connection with a bank robbery on Eighth Street E. in Saskatoon on July 31.

According to police, the man involved in the Saskatoon robbery said he had a weapon, although none was seen. He demanded and received money from an employee before fleeing.

This photo shows a man police say robbed a bank in Saskatoon at the end of July. (Surveillance footage/Saskatoon Police Service)

Vogelsang is currently in Medicine Hat, Alta., where he is being held on charges in connection with other bank robberies.

The former news director and sportscaster at CTV in Winnipeg, who was also a journalism instructor at Winnipeg's Red River College, is accused of robbing two banks in Alberta, on Oct. 19 and 20, and three in Regina in July and October.

Saskatoon police said Vogelsang will be charged but it is not clear when he will appear in court to face that charge, since he is already in custody in Alberta.​