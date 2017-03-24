Bus riders are reacting to the shock announcement that the Saskatchewan Transportation Company is winding down. The passenger service will end on May 31 as part of the province's efforts to balance its budget.
Officials estimate the STC closure will save roughly $17 million per year. They cited declining ridership and revenues as reasons for the decision.
