The Saskatchewan Transportation Company has cancelled many of its bus routes starting this afternoon, and is trying to help travellers out with other means of transportation.

The Crown corporation wouldn't say why the bus routes have been cancelled.

A screengrab of departures from Regina's STC station shows all routes have been cancelled this afternoon. (STC Website)

As of Wednesday morning, the bus company had taken its online ticket-buying service offline as well.

A spokesperson said some of the cancellations would spread into Thursday morning.

The bus company said it is trying to accommodate passengers who need to travel today through a "number of other services," including taxi cabs.

All services are expected to come back online by Thursday afternoon.