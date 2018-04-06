Although the Saskatchewan government is hailing the latest numbers from Statistics Canada as evidence of strong job growth in the province, the federal agency says it's more of a mixed picture.

Our economy is positioned for growth. - Jeremy Harrison

"The increase in job numbers is really good news for the Saskatchewan economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release.

Harrison pointed to other key economic indicators as well, including manufacturing sales and urban housing starts suggesting that when you add them all up they confirm that "our economy is positioned for growth in 2018."

The Saskatchewan government notes there were 4,200 more jobs created in the province in March compared to February, the highest percentage increase among the provinces.

But a scan of job numbers from March 2017 to March 2018 shows that there were just 900 jobs added in Saskatchewan, almost all of them part-time.

Statistics Canada reports that "employment in Saskatchewan has been relatively flat since the spring of 2016."

The story next door

A quick check on Alberta's job numbers offers additional perspective.

In March, Alberta saw a one-month increase of more than 8,000 new jobs.

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in March 2018 on a seasonally adjusted basis, StatsCan says. (Statistics Canada)

However, over the past year, that province saw a net increase of more than 40,000 jobs.

Unlike the situation in Saskatchewan, almost all of these jobs are full time. Statistics Canada notes that unemployment in Alberta has been "on a strong downward trend" since 2016.

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate remains unchanged at 5.8 per cent, matching the national average. In Alberta, the unemployment rate is 6.3 per cent.

All data is seasonally adjusted.