Moe to deliver first State of the Province address in Saskatoon

Premier Scott Moe will deliver his "State of the Province" address Friday morning at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park, and the focus is expected to be Saskatchewan's economy.

It is Moe's first such address since he was elected as leader of the Saskatchewan Party and the province after longtime premier Brad Wall retired from politics.

Moe is expected to speak about the federal government's carbon tax and how it affects Saskatchewan.

In April, the provincial government submitted a reference case to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal to determine if the carbon tax is constitutional.

Moe will also touch on pipelines, and Saskatchewan's economy in relation to the rest of Canada.