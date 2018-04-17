Skip to Main Content
Charlie Clark to deliver Saskatoon's annual State of the City address

Charlie Clark will deliver his second State of the City address to a crowd at TCU Place at noon on Tuesday.

Last year's address contained lots of discussion of the city's financial shortfalls

Clark's first address to the city in 2017 focused on Saskatoon's $9-million shortfall in that year's provincial budget and how the city planned to climb out.

Last year's provincial budget introduced unexpected cuts to some municipalities, but Clark has expressed his approval of the 2018 provincial plan, calling it more collaborative.

