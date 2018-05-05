Billy Dee Williams, Star Wars' original Lando, to land this fall at Saskatoon convention

One of the galaxy's most famous scoundrels is coming to Saskatoon.

Billy Dee Williams, the actor who played the original Star Wars trilogy's double-crossing smuggler-turned Rebel Alliance general Lando Calrissian (also, according to Star Wars lore, the man who lost the iconic spaceship Millennium Falcon to Han Solo in a card game), is the first featured guest to be announced for this fall's Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo.

Williams will take part in a spotlight panel during the event's first day this September, as well as the usual autograph and photo opportunities.

Williams follows the late Carrie Fisher, who attended the 2016 Expo just months before her death.

Williams played Calrissian in both the second and third movies in the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — episodes five and six in the chronology of the series.

The character will resurface at an earlier age, played by Atlanta star Donald Glover, in this month's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Last year's main Sask Expo guest was Lou Ferrigno, star of TV's The Incredible Hulk.