Billy Dee Williams, Star Wars' original Lando, to land this fall at Saskatoon convention

Williams will take part in a spotlight panel during the event’s first day this September, as well as the usual autograph and photo opportunities.

Williams the first confirmed guest for 2018 Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Bill Dee Williams will take part in a spotlight panel during the event's first day this September, as well as the usual autograph and photo opportunities. (Sask Expo )
One of the galaxy's most famous scoundrels is coming to Saskatoon.

Billy Dee Williams, the actor who played the original Star Wars trilogy's double-crossing smuggler-turned Rebel Alliance general Lando Calrissian (also, according to Star Wars lore, the man who lost the iconic spaceship Millennium Falcon to Han Solo in a card game), is the first featured guest to be announced for this fall's Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo.

Williams will take part in a spotlight panel during the event's first day this September, as well as the usual autograph and photo opportunities.

Williams follows the late Carrie Fisher, who attended the 2016 Expo just months before her death.

Williams played Calrissian in both the second and third movies in the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — episodes five and six in the chronology of the series.

The character will resurface at an earlier age, played by Atlanta star Donald Glover, in this month's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Last year's main Sask Expo guest was Lou Ferrigno, star of TV's The Incredible Hulk

About the Author

Guy Quenneville

Reporter and web writer for CBC Saskatoon

Story tips, ideas, complaints, just want to say 'Hi'? Write me at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

