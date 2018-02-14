Feelings of frustration and helplessness are again simmering in rural parts of Saskatchewan as leaders seek solutions to combat rural crime.

"I want the country to know it's a problem we have here," said Lee de Coninck Smith, the founder of a Facebook page called Farmers with Firearms.

Smith said the page was created to help people living in rural parts of the province cope with what he says is a growing issue of crime and slow RCMP response times. He says the idea is to have a place where neighbours can look out for each other without having to know each other's cell phone numbers.

In recent months, page membership has exploded with more than 8,000 followers and more than 7,000 likes.

Ryan, who farms in southwestern Saskatchewan, is also on that page and says he know neighbours and friends who've experienced theft. CBC has agreed to withhold his last name because of concerns he says he has for his safety.

"Frustrated and helpless would be the two things I would say," he said in an interview at his family farm Wednesday.

"There's all walks of life that are committing these crimes," he said.

"Snowmobiles, ATVs these are big ticket items that are easy to grab and easy to get rid of. Anything that's not bolted down, it can be taken."

Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in Colten Boushie's death by a jury in Battleford Court of Queen's Bench last Friday night. (Canadian Press)

Stanley trial highlighted rural crime concerns

Concerns around rural crime and policing have again flared in the wake Stanley's acquittal last week in the shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie, a Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation.

Much of the online debate before, during and after the trial has centred on concerns about rural crime and RCMP response times in rural parts of the province.

During the trial, Stanley's defence lawyer Scott Spencer said that Boushie's death was "freak accident." Spencer told the jury that the handgun Stanley was using to scare away the group who had driven onto his farm uninvited went off accidently and killed Boushie.

A 12-person jury found Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder late last week.

Still, during his closing address to jurors Spencer said that unlike people who live in the city, Stanley "didn't have that luxury" of calling and waiting for police.

While Spencer did not invoke a defence of protection of property or self-defence, testimony about what happened on the Stanley farm that day have people discussing issues rural safety.

RCMP say crime down in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say property crime across all RCMP jurisdictions, which includes all of rural Saskatchewan, has decreased by five per cent year over year from 2016 to 2017.

'We need to work on the solutions together.' - Ralph Goodale , Ministry of Public Safety

Break and enters have decreased by 13 per cent and thefts have decreased by two per cent in that same time frame, the RCMP numbers show.

Ralph Goodale, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, spoke about the issues of rural crime and policing in Ottawa on Tuesday, the same day Boushie's family was meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Liberal ministers.

"We need to recognize that we are all in this boat together. And we need to work on the solutions together," Goodale said.

Response times concern for SARM

Ray Orb, the president of Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, said he wouldn't comment on the specifics of the Stanley trial, but did say RCMP response times in rural areas is an ongoing concern for many rural residents.

"It's a big difference for people that live in the rural areas that are remote. In some cases it could take neighbours or the RCMP hours to get there. For people in the city, I mean obviously the police are right around the corner," Orb said.

Orb did urge calm and co-operation in the wake of the Stanley verdict. In a written statement, SARM said it believes people in the province are better united than divided and that it takes community to build a healthy, strong rural Saskatchewan.

In 2016, SARM members passed a resolution asked government to expand the rights of property owners to defend themselves against property owners.

Province says it cannot comment on response times

That did not get any traction with the provincial government.

But in the wake of the Boushie shooting and the growing concerns over rural crime, the province did create what is called a rural response team, composed of 258 officers, including 30 new positions.

In a written statement, the Ministry of Justice said it couldn't comment on response times by the RCMP.

But the statement did say, "once the coordination with all the agencies has been complete, it is anticipated that there will be quicker response times to crimes in progress in rural Saskatchewan."

Farmers were surprised by the verdict

Both Smith and Ryan say they were surprised by the Stanley verdict. But they are dismayed that the issues they say they are dealing with—things like break-ins and property thefts from farms and acreages —are being painted as issues about race.

Ryan said the Farmers with Firearms page has been inundated with threats since the verdict came down.

"The race getting put on all this is very frustrating. Even our site, we are getting a lot of death threats. People are calling the site racist...to call me racist and other farmers racist, it's getting very frustrating," Ryan said.

"Somebody died and there is no good in that at all."