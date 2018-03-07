Crown prosecutors will not appeal the acquittal of Gerald Stanley, the Saskatchewan farmer who was accused of fatally shooting a young Indigenous man in the head.

Stanley, of the Biggar, Sask. area, was found not guilty by a 12-person jury last month in the shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie from Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

Many people, including Boushie's family and supporters, had been calling for an appeal.

But Saskatchewan's senior Crown prosecutor said on Wednesday that a verdict can't be appealed because people don't agree with it or because there may be questions about the investigation; there has to be an error in law.

"I believe everything was done appropriately," said Anthony Gerein, assistant deputy attorney general for Saskatchewan, at a news conference in Regina.

Gerein said the judge, the prosecutor and the defence lawyer made no errors in law. There were no errors in the judge's instruction to the jury, he said, and no errors in how evidence was accepted or dismissed, or any other procedural errors that would warrant an appeal.

A Saskatchewan jury acquitted Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder charges in Boushie's death. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

"It's a principled decision. Not something based on a whim or off the cuff," he said. "It has to be a mistake that made a difference in a case."

Gerein said he did not reach out to Boushie's family.

"It's a legal decision and we have to make sure those things are kept separate," he said.

The deadline to file the appeal was Monday next week.