Saskatchewan residents are being warned about the possibility of ice jams and flooding caused by spring run-off.

The Water Security Agency said seasonal spring flows are picking up in most systems, which is lifting and moving ice in some places.

There have been several reports of ice jams creating issues in the RM of Hudson Bay, near Erwood, Sask., and on the Battle River between North Battleford and the Alberta border.

In the past, ice jams have occurred closer to the confluence with the North Saskatchewan River, affecting Highway 4.

The WSA also expects breakup to occur on the North Saskatchewan River this week, which could result in ice jamming.

According to the agency, ice jams can create significant issues as they can flood areas upstream very quickly.

Once they break up they can also flood areas downstream.

The WSA is asking the public to be cautious when working on or near the river as ice jams have the potential to create hazardous conditions in a short period of time.

For more information on water flows and spring run-off visit the WSA website.