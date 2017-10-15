You could do worse for a Sunday afternoon.

A charity-minded insurance industry fraternity partnered with several Saskatoon businesses Sunday to drop three giant pumpkins from a height of about 35 metres — or around 120 feet — in the middle of a field.

The pumpkins were suspended from a height of about 35 metres before meeting their untimely ends. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

It was all to raise money for the Saskatoon Fire Fighters Pediatric Fund, which helps fund programs like the Cancer Summer Camp Program.

"What else are you going to do on a Sunday in October?" said Brennen Mills, a member of the Saskatoon chapter of the Honourable Order of the Blue Goose International, the insurance industry fraternity.

The first pumpkin — weighing around 600 kilograms (1,300 pounds) — was suspended from a 40-metre crane (the largest that H&H Crane could lend out) and dropped onto a unclaimed Nissan Altima, donated by Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

The Nissan Altima, before it got smashed by a giant pumpkin Sunday afternoon. (Brennen Mills)

"It's kind of a shame. It's actually a nice-looking car. I just hope we don't miss," said Mills before the event.

They did not.

The post-impact splatter. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

"It's a brilliant idea for a fundraiser, what a great idea," said Michelle Clelend, who heard about the event online but went to the field at Black Fox Farm and Distillery to see for herself.

"So ridiculous that it brings a crowd."

Pumpkin-turned-candy pinata

Pumpkin No. 2 — which, like the others, came courtesy of Airdrie, Alta., pumpkin grower Eddy Zaychkowsky — was hollowed out and filled with numbered table-tennis balls before being dropped onto a target — a dug-out cup and flag courtesy of Moon Lake Golf and Country Club.

Each ball was sold for five dollars, with the ball landing closest to the target nabbing a grand prize.

The nearly 600-kilogram showcase pumpkin was grown in Alberta, requiring between 50 and 100 gallons of water a day during its growth. (Brennen Mills)

No detail was overlooked. The third and final pumpkin was crammed with candy before its drop. Maxie's Excavating was on hand to clean up the splatter and Nordic Fencing was there to keep the kids at bay until the crash site is deemed safe.

Once it was, they descended on the field like a ravenous horde straight out of Braveheart.

The kids approach the field in a ravenous mass to reach the candy one lodged inside the splattered pumpkin. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

They were not disappointed.

Euphoria. Pity the poor parents who have to put these kids to bed tonight. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

The event ultimately raised around $9,000 for the fund.

All that was missing was musical accompaniment from The Smashing Pumpkins.

"Next year," said Brennen.