Searchers recovered a body from the South Saskatchewan River Friday morning, near the area where a 17-year-old boy went missing Sunday.

The body was found about about a kilometre and a half downstream from the Fred Heal boat launch where the teen was last seen.

RCMP say family members of the youth have been notified, but positive identification of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.

The family of the missing 17-year-old joined police and firefighters at the beach south of Saskatoon.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Abbott said there is "a great deal of relief" for the family and that they are grateful for the scores of volunteers who helped in the search.

Abbott said it's not surprising the body was found a kilometre and a half away, given the strong river current.

"We see it all the time," he said.

Emergency vehicles at the Fred Heal boat launch south of Saskatoon on July 21. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Volunteers, police and firefighters have been searching the river all week for the teen. He went missing just before 9 p.m. CST Sunday while swimming.