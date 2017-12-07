​The Saskatoon Progress Club is cancelling its annual charity fundraiser that featured women in lingerie dancing on raised walkways.

"The Progress Club Saskatoon Downtown recognizes The Boy's Lunch Out has raised a mixed reaction in the community, with many people strongly against it. This recent attention has served to highlight that some events no longer have a place in today's society," read a statement posted on the club's Facebook page Thursday.

"When it becomes clear that a charity event doesn't match our community's ethos, our club discontinues it. Given our sincere commitment to raising funds for our charities over anything else, we have decided we will not host this event going forward."

The club hosted the 36th annual Boys Lunch Out fundraiser last week. The event at TCU Place featured about a dozen models in G-strings and bras gyrating on raised walkways under coloured lights.

The mostly male audience paid up to $3,675 per table for perks such as better views of the models or 45 free drink tickets.

Here is the full statement from the Saskatoon Progress Club announcing cancellation of its Boys Lunch Out fundraiser and plans for alternative events. (Saskatoon Progress Club/Facebook)

A related event the night before allowed VIPs to have "one-on-one" time with models in a secret location.

The event raised more than $90,000 for more than a dozen local charities, according to one attendee.

Most charities interviewed said they had no idea funds were being raised this way in their name. A St. Paul's Hospital Foundation official initially said there was nothing wrong with such "fashion shows."

However, following a strongly worded public statement on "Catholic integrity" from Saskatoon Bishop Mark Hagemoen, another official announced the hospital foundation would be giving back the $25,000 it received from the Progress Club.

National body urges fundraising review

The Saskatoon Progress Club's decision to discontinue the Boys Lunch Out follows a statement by its national body to review all fundraising practices.

"We need to be mindful of the values they reflect and messages they send," read the Canadian Progress Club statement.

The Saskatoon Progress Club statement, which was not signed by any specific member, says the organization's focus will always be on the local charities it serves. New events are being planned to replace the Boys Lunch Out, according to the statement.

"Some of these exciting new events have already been in the works for months," read the statement.

"We will gladly keep you updated on the review of our fundraising practices and on the progress of our new events. We are proud to be members of the Canadian Progress Club, proud members of the community, and we want our partners to feel proud to work with us."