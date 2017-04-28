While Justin Trudeau spoke about everything from the federal carbon tax to NAFTA during a recent visit to Saskatchewan, people on social media had ... other things on their minds.

Trudeau stopped in at Regina's No. 4 firehall on Thursday during his one-day tour and posed in a firefighter's coat.

We are honoured to have PM @JustinTrudeau and Min of Public Safety & Emergency Preparedness @RalphGoodale visit Regina Fire Station 4 @YQR pic.twitter.com/mFikQpTV5a — @Regina_Fire

And that's when things got ... steamy — at least on Twitter.

Magic Mike 3 needs to feature Justin Trudeau in a firefighter jacket & jeans. pic.twitter.com/AWhXxNgHhf — @CassaClaire

And then there was this.

I think my house is on fire https://t.co/3KIs0G4sc1 — @aleezabalita

Some people got a little out of hand.

Q: "What's your religion?"

Me: "@JustinTrudeau in a firefighter jacket." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OuEbC8kdcz — @nashvillescoop

Not surprisingly, not everyone was a fan.

A BOY in a REAL Man's Jacket!! ⚡️ “Justin #Trudeau in a firefighter jacket 🔥”https://t.co/C2zpaBKspc — @WakeUpCanada1

Earlier in the day, Trudeau was dealing with other issues. At a news conference at a Gray, Sask, farm, he defended his national carbon tax initiative.

Trudeau also talked about his recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and his attempts to save the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).