While Justin Trudeau spoke about everything from the federal carbon tax to NAFTA during a recent visit to Saskatchewan, people on social media had ... other things on their minds.

Trudeau stopped in at Regina's No. 4 firehall on Thursday during his one-day tour and posed in a firefighter's coat.

And that's when things got ... steamy — at least on Twitter.

And then there was this.

Some people got a little out of hand.

Not surprisingly, not everyone was a fan.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau was dealing with  other issues. At a news conference at a Gray, Sask, farm, he defended his national carbon tax initiative.

Trudeau also talked about his recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and his attempts to save the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).