Severe wind gusts and heavy snow are creating slippery conditions on roads across the province on Tuesday and blowing snow is also reducing visibility.

"Due to today's poor weather, please don't travel unless absolutely necessary," read an RCMP news release.

"Please slow down to ensure your own safety and the safety of others, or better yet, avoid highway travel altogether if at all possible."

As of 12:43 p.m. CST, a semi-truck had skidded off Highway 11, blocking the northbound lane of traffic between Kenaston and Dundurn. There was also a report of a crash on Highway 16 near Paynton which blocked one lane of traffic.

Travel was not recommended on Highway 2 to La Ronge and several secondary highways around North Battleford.

An Environment Canada weather alert map shows a wind warning for southeast Saskatchewan and a snowfall warning for much of northern Saskatchewan. (Environment Canada)

Wind gusts of 90 km/h were expected for southeast Saskatchewan, including Regina, Estevan, Yorkton and Moosomin. As well, between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow was expected for Meadow Lake, Prince Albert and Cumberland House.

Environment Canada said a strong low pressure system was responsible for the wind and snow. The snowfall is expected to taper off by late Tuesday afternoon.

If drivers run into reduced visibility, they're being asked to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.