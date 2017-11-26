Heavy snowfall is expected for parts of north central Saskatchewan on Sunday night.
Environment Canada issued a warning to expect 20 to 30 centimetres.
The warning is for:
- La Loche
- Clearwater River Provincial Park
- Cluff Lake
- Cree Lake
- Key Lake
- Southend
- Brabant Lake
- Kinoosao
The snow is expected to taper off by the end of the day Monday.
A low pressure system moving over central Saskatchewan Sunday night will bring with it the potential for winter storm conditions across a wide swath of the province.
See the latest updates about the snowfall warning on the Environment Canada website.