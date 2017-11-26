Heavy snowfall is expected for parts of north central Saskatchewan on Sunday night.

Environment Canada issued a warning to expect 20 to 30 centimetres.

The warning is for:

La Loche

Clearwater River Provincial Park

Cluff Lake

Cree Lake

Key Lake

Southend

Brabant Lake

Kinoosao

The snow is expected to taper off by the end of the day Monday.

A low pressure system moving over central Saskatchewan Sunday night will bring with it the potential for winter storm conditions across a wide swath of the province.

See the latest updates about the snowfall warning on the Environment Canada website.