Most of southern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall advisory today.

A large section of southern Saskatchewan, from Cypress Hills in the west to Estevan in the east can expect to see an extra five to 10 centimetres of snow today.

Around 25 centimetres of snow covered this deck in Maple Creek, Sask. (Louise Perrin)

That snow is on top of the 20 to 30 centimetres of snow the southwest corner of the province saw this weekend.

Environment Canada says the heavy snow may reduce visibility. Drivers are asked to slow down and be prepared to stop.

The snow will begin to taper off tonight as a ridge of high pressure moves into the area.