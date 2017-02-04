The weekend could bring a lot of snow to the southwest corner of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Saturday afternoon for the area. It indicated that up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall by Monday night.

The snow is expected to begin Saturday night, and continue throughout Sunday and Monday. The snowfall will likely be light for long periods, with short bursts of heavier snow.

The weather service added that visibility may be reduced when heavier snow falls.