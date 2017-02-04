Saskatchewan skiers and snowboarders will stop, drop and rush to make as many snow angels as they can as part of a world-record attempt on Saturday.

The Mission Ridge Winter Park, about 75 kilometres northeast of Regina, is joining ski hills across Canada to try to break the Guinness world record for the most snow angels made at the same time in multiple locations.

The attempt, which takes place at 12 p.m. CST, coincides with Canadian Ski Patrol Day.

Up to 100 ski hills and resorts across the country are expected to take part in the bid to break the current record of 15,851 snow angels.

Magic minute

Arden Johnson from the Qu'Appelle Zone of the Canadian Ski Patrol said there was no limit to the number of snow angels one person could make.

"You're just going to be making snow angels for a minute," he said, "except we're actually going to go a little bit longer than that as we're doing it in multiple timezones across Canada. To make sure we are all doing it at the same time, we're going to go a little bit before and a little bit after."

Johnson said participants did not have to be skiers or snowboarders to take part, and the attempt will be held near the base of the hill.

He said anyone who wants to participate should be at Mission Ridge at 11:45 a.m. CST.

"It's going to be a fun day and hopefully we get a lot of people out to try to put the Canadian Ski Patrol in the record books," he said.