Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for central and southern Saskatchewan communities as smoke from wildfires in B.C. blows into the area.

The special air quality statement has been issued for:

Leader - Gull Lake

Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake

Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills

Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte - Craik

Assiniboia - Gravelbourg - Coronach

City of Saskatoon

Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle - Wakaw

Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial - Dinsmore

Kindersley - Rosetown - Biggar - Wilkie - Macklin

City of Regina

Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone

Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake

​The weather agency says smoke plumes moving over portions of southern Saskatchewan from forest fires in B.C. have resulted in lower air quality in the area.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Visit Environment Canada's website for current and forecast air quality health index values for Saskatchewan and firesmoke.ca for smoke forecasts.