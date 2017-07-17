Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for central and southern Saskatchewan communities as smoke from wildfires in B.C. blows into the area.
The special air quality statement has been issued for:
- Leader - Gull Lake
- Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake
- Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills
- Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte - Craik
- Assiniboia - Gravelbourg - Coronach
- City of Saskatoon
- Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle - Wakaw
- Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial - Dinsmore
- Kindersley - Rosetown - Biggar - Wilkie - Macklin
- City of Regina
- Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte
- Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone
- Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake
The weather agency says smoke plumes moving over portions of southern Saskatchewan from forest fires in B.C. have resulted in lower air quality in the area.
People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
Visit Environment Canada's website for current and forecast air quality health index values for Saskatchewan and firesmoke.ca for smoke forecasts.