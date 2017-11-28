Karan Gendron already had the idea to reach out and do good deeds, but recalls the day when she was driving in Saskatoon with a friend and spotted some homeless people, who helped inspire a massive delivery of care packages Tuesday.

'Any one of us could fall on hard times.' - Karan Gendron

Gendron had a question for them.

"If someone was to do something up for you, what are you looking for?" she asked.

"They were joking and laughing and they were telling me their backstories," she said.

Many hands

Gendron and her friends then began collecting donations, based on what people told her.

Inspired by a Facebook page dedicated to acts of kindness, Gendron and a group from the Porcupine Plain region, east of Saskatoon, are delivering hundreds of care packages for those in need.

"We've been working together as a team and so things go by faster, you know? More hands, less work."

The care packages contain the basics: things like food, tuques, mitts, blankets to keep warm, and moisturizer to help with the dry cold. Gendron hopes there is something else in there — something you can't see or touch.

"A little bit of comfort … and to know that people actually still care."

Small-town heart for the big city

A pile of donated coats and blankets. (CBC)

Gendron and her group could have easily let the idea of helping linger and then just fade away. After all, she said, where they live, no one would be allowed to be homeless. If someone falls on hard times in a small community in Saskatchewan, she believes, they would be taken in and cared for.

It's not the same in the big city, and that's why her group turned their focus to Saskatoon.

"Any one of us could fall on hard times and be in that situation. It doesn't take much."

Even as they pass out their care packages Tuesday at the Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon and at the friendship centre, Gendron encouraged others to find their own inspiration and to take action.

It's simple, she said — just go ask.

"If they want to help out, just go down there and meet with the folks that run the place and they can show you around, and they can tell you what they need."