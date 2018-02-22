The owner of Last Mountain Distillery says he feels validated as a local outfit after winning a handful of hardware at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

After a series of blind tastings of whiskies from across the country, Last Mountain Distillery of Lumsden, Sask., won a gold at the Canadian Whisky Awards in B.C. for its cask strength rye whisky, and two bronzes for its Canadian whisky and cherry whisky.



Owner and distiller Colin Schmidt spoke about the success at the distillery site on Thursday as Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart joined him to relay congratulations on behalf of the province. Schmidt said it feels good as a small, family-owned company to see success on a national stage.

Last Mountain Distillery shows off its products, which recently won Canadian Whisky Awards prizes and were named in a renowned blog's Rum Howler Awards. (Andréanne Apablaza/CBC News)

"Everybody wants to buy local but it has to be good, and by winning national awards it really validates what we're doing," Schmidt said.

The gold-winning whisky was aged for 3.5 years and has an alcohol content of 60 per cent. The distillery sources the grains for its whiskies from within the province.

Schmidt said the distillery is happy with its current size and doesn't have plans to grow much further.

The company is working on a new cream liquor at the moment, though.