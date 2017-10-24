In an emotional plea, a Saskatoon woman with a harrowing survival story has joined the growing ranks calling for mandatory helmets for slo-pitch players.

"Life is precious and your health is a gift, and I think we need to remember that," Renee Walker said in a Tuesday interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Renee Walker says she is only now beginning to feel like herself again after being struck in the head by a ball during a slo-pitch game in 2016. (CBC)

Walker's story began last summer at a slo-pitch game. She made a dive into third base after a teammate's hit to deep centre field. Walker was safe at third, but as she got up to dust herself off she recalled that "I saw it right before my eyes."

"It" was the ball, as the throw came in to third base.

"I didn't have time to move," she said. "I got hit right in the forehead, right above my left eyebrow.

"I had a massive goose egg."

Impact immediate

Walker almost immediately felt sick to her stomach and was driven to the hospital, where she had a CT scan to assess the damage. Luckily, there was no bleeding in the brain, she was told. But Walker didn't feel very lucky, suffering the effects of a concussion.

"I had so much dizziness that I needed help to walk."

It was the beginning of a long road to recovery that would keep Walker "on the bench," unable to work or do much of anything for months. Walker kept a journal of her symptoms, which included things like insomnia, fatigue, depression and anxiety.

"I felt like I had a low IQ, and with the anxiety with the concussion, it was weird. I was irrational."

Danielle Hitchner suffered a major head injury during a 2016 softball game in B.C., but she was saved by cranial surgery. Like Saskatoon's Renee Walker, she is calling for mandatory helmet use for slo-pitch players. (Danielle Hitchner)

Long road to recovery

Walker is now, more than year later, just beginning to feel normal. That's why she is throwing her support behind efforts to make wearing helmets mandatory in slo-pitch across Canada.

Her story is just one of many. In fact, this past August a 32-year-old British Columbia man died after being struck in the head at a slo-pitch tournament.

Walker not only wants to see helmets become mandatory, she also wants slo-pitch players to begin standing up and speaking out about their injuries.

"I think it is not talked about enough and so people are not aware of how many injuries actually happen."