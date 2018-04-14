SLGA receives 'hundreds' of applications for pot retail permits

The deadline to apply for retail marijuana licenses has come and gone, and the Saskatchewan Lottery and Gaming Association received so many applications, staff haven't had time to count them all yet.

Saskatchewan has made 51 retail permits available in 32 municipalities and First Nations communities.

"The process now is to count [the applications] and organize by community and then the process begins to evaluate those proposals," said David Morris, SLGA spokesperson.

"The applicants will be screened for their qualifications related to their financial capacity to operate an outlet as well as their capacity for sales and inventory tracking."

Those who meet the qualifications will be put into a random selection process, similar to a lottery, for each permit.

The cost for each application is up to $6,000.

Everyone has to pay a non-refundable application fee of $1,000. For applications to larger communities, licensing fees are $5,000. In less-populated areas, the fee is $3500, which applicants will be reimbursed if they are unsuccessful.

Out-of-province applicants eye Sask. market

Saskatchewan's application process is open to individuals or companies across the country, no matter their province or territory.

Montreal lawyer Ari Levy has applied for five licenses in various jurisdictions.

Ari Levy, a Montreal-based lawyer, has applied for five marijuana retail permits in Saskatchewan. (Courtesy: Legal Logik) "Saskatchewan is allowing the private sector to open up stores whereas Quebec is not," he said.

"I think it's a tremendous opportunity and I want to take part in that."

According to Levy, the process after the lottery is murky and hasn't been communicated to him yet.

"We don't really know everything yet," he said.

Levy has applied for licenses in Saskatoon, Regina, and several smaller communities.

An Alberta company called High Tide Ventures has applied for 16 permits in Saskatchewan, plus 25 more in its home province.

There are no rules that give Saskatchewan-based companies or individuals an edge in the process.

"I think it's a fair way to proceed," said Levy.

"It just makes a level playing field."