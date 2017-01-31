A Saskatoon woman who says "parents could really use some support" has opened a business that takes a round-the-clock approach to family chaos.

Kristal Miller has opened Element Sleep and Parent Coaching to offer parenting advice and help with family sleep issues, and you won't have to pack up the kids to shuffle off to a clinic across the city. Miller will come to you.

'In order to be a happy and healthy family, we all need to contribute.' - Kristal Miller

In many cases, she said, family challenges begin with sleep — or, more accurately, the lack of it.

Miller's top tip for bedtime is to develop a routine.

"That's the way we are as humans," she said. "[A routine] helps us to function by having those decisions already made for us, so if you have a routine for a child they just get used to it."

In addition, she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning, you might try putting the younger ones to bed earlier, suggesting that "you'll have a much better, well-rested child."

Daytime quality time

Miller also said that parents should set aside at least half an hour each day to give their full attention to children, without distractions from things like cellphones or the television.

If parents don't do that, she said, children will find a way to be seen.

"If you are not giving them that positive time with you, eventually they will try to get that attention from you through negative behaviour or acting out."

Miller has also done work with parents looking for some help with teenagers who might be lacking motivation to pitch in and keep the household running smoothly. Her advice is to try and appeal to their sense of community.

"We all understand that in order to be a happy and healthy family, we all need to contribute something."