Sixties Scoop rally in Saskatoon calling for 'a just settlement for Métis and non-Status survivors'

A Sixties Scoop survivor who has been vocal against a proposed federal settlement related to the 'Scoop' is hosting a rally in Saskatoon today.

Robert Doucette, a former Métis Nation-Saskatchewan president, is among an estimated 20,000 Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families and adopted into non-Indigenous homes between 1951 and 1991.

He and other survivors oppose the exclusion of Métis people from the $800-million class-action settlement, and others say not enough consultation was done before the settlement details were announced.

The noon rally in front of Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench is part of a national day of solidarity called for by the National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network.

Robert Doucette didn't see him mother Dianne Ludwig for 18 years after he was taken away in the Sixties Scoop. (Courtesy Robert Doucette) There are eight other cities across Canada hosting events, including Ottawa's Parliament Hill.

The network says the rallies are meant to unite people "in demanding an end to colonial child welfare policies, a just settlement for Métis and non-Status survivors, and provincial and federal funding for bringing out of country Sixties Scoop survivors back to their home territories," according to a news release.

Doucette has launched several challenges of the upcoming settlement. The first is a human rights complaint saying the federal government is discriminating against Métis people.

The second action is a lawsuit against Ottawa and the Saskatchewan government for damages and recognition.

Not all Saskatchewan victims of the Sixties Scoop ended up getting adopted within Canada. CBC podcast Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo explores the disappearance of a girl who was taken from her mother's Saskatchewan home and adopted into the United States.