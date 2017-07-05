Silverware once owned by Canada's first prime minister is up for sale in Saskatoon, but those who are interested in buying will have to fork over about $59,000.

Chris Kinzel has been in the antique business for the past 30 years. He recently got a tip about an artifact for sale just outside of Saskatoon that piqued his interest.

"A customer contacted me about a bunch of furniture that they wanted to get rid of, plus they also said they had some silver that had belonged to Sir John A. Macdonald," the owner of Saskatoon's Funk Furniture Repairs and Antiques told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Chris Kinzel says he keeps some pieces on display, but the rest are stored in a safety deposit box. (Jennifer Quesnel/CBC)

Kinzel said he purchased a 26-piece silverware set that had once belonged to Sir John A. Macdonald and a 26-piece silverware set that had belonged to Macdonald's father.

Both sets are currently sitting in his store with a combined price tag of $59,500.

He said the authenticity of the sets can be shown by the family crest engravings alongside markings on the utensils which coincide with the years.

"You can read it all and it shows the history, the month that they were made, the year and so forth, and the maker's name," he explained.

Chris Kinzel, owner of Funk Furniture Repairs and Antiques, has been in the antique business for the past 30 years. (Jennifer Quesnel/CBC)

According to Kinzel, the sets had made their way out west through the former prime minister's son, Sir Hugh John Macdonald, and his subsequent descendents.

He said some museums have shown interest in obtaining the silverware by donation from Kinzel, but he's not willing to let it go without the payment.

"They'd rather buy things like a Canadian hockey stick or other artifacts of Canada," he said. "There'll be a Canadian history buff that'll want it."

He said if no buyer is interested, he'll pass the sets down to his children to use at the dinner table for special occasions.