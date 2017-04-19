Saskatoon Police's Emergency Response Team was brought out to a well-known hotel Wednesday morning after shots were fired.

Just after 4 a.m. CST, police were called to the Saskatoon Inn after some guests thought they heard a gunshot.

When police arrived, they found bullet holes in the walls of a room on the third floor.

CBC Reporter Dan Zakreski said there were still a number of police at the hotel investigating. They were going through camera footage in the lobby, trying to investigate who may have been responsible.

It appears no one was hurt.