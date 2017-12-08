MP Sheri Benson wants to know why there were no advance polls placed on First Nations for the federal byelection to replace a Saskatchewan MP.

The Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection was called after long-time MP Gerry Ritz stepped down in October. The byelection will take place on Dec. 11, but advance voting took place Dec. 1-4.

In question period Friday, Benson — the member of Parliament for Saskatoon-West — said it's unfair that some people in the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster had to drive 45 minutes to vote in an advance poll.

"How can we encourage better election participation from Indigenous people if we don't have advance polls anywhere near Indigenous communities?" she said. "And how is this part of a nation-to-nation relationship?"

MP Andy Fillmore, the parliamentary secretary to Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould, promised to look into the matter.

Calls to Elections Canada were not immediately returned.

Five candidates are running to replace Ritz.