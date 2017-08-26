Photography can allow someone to show others the way they view the world.

A photography club at a Saskatoon long-term care home helps its members to do just that — no matter what their physical ability.

The Shutterbugs at Sherbrooke Community Centre get together about once a month. Not only do they learn about photography and editing, they go on trips outside of the centre to capture scenes around the city.

Jeffrey Siemens says the photos taken by members of the Shutterbugs allow people to see what the group members love to do. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

"It's not just taking pictures wherever, it's the memories that you take pictures of," group member Jeffrey Siemens said of why he likes to take photos.

At a meeting of the Shutterbugs this week, Siemens helped a fellow group member take her photos, as she is left-handed and is unable to use the shutter button on the righthand side of the camera.

Vicky Piesinger shows off some of her favourite photos that she has taken. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

The photos allow others to see what the group members love to do, Siemens said.

Some other members of the group are physically unable to hold their cameras, but are still able to take their photos thanks to equipment like magic arms, which attach a camera to a wheelchair, and modifications like bolts connected to shutter releases.

"These people that I'm in the club with show me each and every time that we meet that there are no limits," said Rona Andreas, another member of the group.

Danny Wiebe poses with a photo he took of the Delta Bessborough in Saskatoon. (Courtney Markewich/CBC )

While the group loves going on trips outside of Sherbrooke to take photos, they also love stopping for ice cream before heading back.