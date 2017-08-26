Photography can allow someone to show others the way they view the world.
A photography club at a Saskatoon long-term care home helps its members to do just that — no matter what their physical ability.
The Shutterbugs at Sherbrooke Community Centre get together about once a month. Not only do they learn about photography and editing, they go on trips outside of the centre to capture scenes around the city.
"It's not just taking pictures wherever, it's the memories that you take pictures of," group member Jeffrey Siemens said of why he likes to take photos.
At a meeting of the Shutterbugs this week, Siemens helped a fellow group member take her photos, as she is left-handed and is unable to use the shutter button on the righthand side of the camera.
The photos allow others to see what the group members love to do, Siemens said.
Some other members of the group are physically unable to hold their cameras, but are still able to take their photos thanks to equipment like magic arms, which attach a camera to a wheelchair, and modifications like bolts connected to shutter releases.
"These people that I'm in the club with show me each and every time that we meet that there are no limits," said Rona Andreas, another member of the group.
While the group loves going on trips outside of Sherbrooke to take photos, they also love stopping for ice cream before heading back.