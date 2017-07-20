The Saskatchewan Auto Fund processed nearly $800 million in claims in 2016-17, including $26.7 million in net storm claims.

The 2016-17 annual reports for SGI Canada and the Saskatchewan Auto Fund were tabled Thursday.

SGI Canada reported a $65.2 million profit for 2016-17, with $738.9 million in premiums, 32.3 per cent of that written outside Saskatchewan.

It paid a $43 million dividend to Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corporation.

The Auto Fund had an 8.6 per cent increase in overall claims ($63 million) over the previous fiscal year (which was documented as 15 months long), according to the report. It said that was due to increases in both the number of claims and their severity as vehicle repairs get more complex.

On a gross basis, storm claims were $38.1 million, $9.4 million more than 2015-16, due mainly to a July 2016 hail storm in Moose Jaw.

There were 1.2 million vehicles registered in Saskatchewan as of March 31.