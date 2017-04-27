Charges against a former Regina high school basketball coach have been stayed.

Grant John Edworthy was accused of sexual exploitation when a woman reported she had a relationship with him in 2012 when she was 17 and he was 24.

Edworthy had been a high school basketball coach at the time but was not a teacher at the school.

The Crown decided to stay the charges on Tuesday.

Edworthy was 28 when he was initially arrested in August 2016.

At that time, the Regina Police Service said they had received information on July 1 from the female who said she had been in a relationship with a man who was older than her and "held a position of trust and authority."

The relationship allegedly happened between September 2012 and March 2013 in various locations, according to Regina police.