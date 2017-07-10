With tornado watches in place for parts of the province, a thunderstorm pummeled Saskatoon with hail shortly after 6 p.m. CST on Monday.

Cracks of thunder could be heard as hail rained down on the city, forcing many residents to wait indoors for the storm to pass.

Power outages were reported in Silverwood Heights, Lawson Heights and Grosvenor Park at about 6:30 p.m.

Ominous clouds before the heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/WBaxbqZ3Vv — @kierankobitz

The city is one of many parts of the province subject to extreme weather alerts Monday evening.

Environment Canada said tornadoes could develop from thunderstorms in the following regions:

Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait - Stoughton.

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone.

Meteorologists also said dangerous thunderstorms may develop Monday afternoon in south central Saskatchewan, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for:

Regina.

Lloydminster.

Yorkton - Melville - Esterhazy.

Moosomin - Grenfell - Kipling - Wawota.

Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait - Stoughton.

Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial - Dinsmore.

Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake.

The weather agency issued severe thunderstorm warnings for:

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone.

Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte.

Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle - Wakaw.

Prince Albert - Shellbrook - Spiritwood - Duck Lake.

Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake.

Saskatoon.

Moosomin - Grenfell - Kipling - Wawota

The weather agency says severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Other risks include very large hail, very strong wind gusts, heavy downpours and lightning.

Watches and warnings are being updated frequently. Visit the Environment Canada website for more information.

Saskatchewan residents can send extreme weather photos, video or information to sasknews@cbc.ca.