Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for communities in southwest Saskatchewan, that included Maple Creek.

​A severe thunderstorm watch continues for:

Leader - Gull Lake

Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills

Kindersley - Rosetown - Biggar - Wilkie - Macklin

Environment Canada warns that large hail can damage property and cause injury, strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, and that intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.