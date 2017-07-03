Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms they say could bring very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain to parts of Saskatchewan Monday.

The storms are just southeast of La Ronge and are moving to the northeast at 35 kilometres per hour.



These thunderstorms could be capable of producing tornadoes, according to the weather agency.

The severe thunderstorm warning includes:

Green Lake, Sask.

Île à la Crosse and Beauval, Sask.

Lac la Ronge Prov. Park including La Ronge, Sask.

Environment Canada also says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms across central Saskatchewan.

It sent out a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday morning, saying thunderstorms were developing along a cold front at the Alberta border.

The severe thunderstorm watch includes:

Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte - Craik, Sask.

Pelican Narrows - Cumberland House - Creighton, Sask. City of Saskatoon, Sask.

Prince Albert - Shellbrook - Spiritwood - Duck Lake, Sask.

Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle - Wakaw, Sask.

Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial - Dinsmore, Sask.

Meadow Lake - Big River - Green Lake - Pierceland, Sask.

The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg, Sask.

Kindersley - Rosetown - Biggar - Wilkie - Macklin, Sask.

Île à la Crosse - Buffalo Narrows - Beauval, Sask.

La Ronge - Prince Albert Nat. Park - Narrow Hills Prov. Park, Sask.

The thunderstorms are predicted to head east across central Saskatchewan by Monday evening.

The heat and humidity in the area may make the thunderstorms more severe, it said.

Environment Canada is warning people to take shelter if there is threatening weather around them.