Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on the highway between Saskatoon and Regina Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened before 6 a.m. CST on Highway 11 near Bethune, about 60 kilometres northwest of Regina. Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Southbound lanes of the highway have been closed and a detour has been set up to redirect traffic around the crash using gravel roads in the area.

Drivers are being asked to use caution if they are travelling in the area and be aware of emergency personnel working at the scene.