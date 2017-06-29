A sentencing hearing will resume Thursday for a Saskatoon man who has pleaded guilty to 40 counts of possessing, producing and sharing child pornography.

Philip Michael Chicoine admitted he directed the sexual abuse of children overseas using the computer program Skype.

Earlier this month, Cpl. Jared Clarke from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit called Chicoine's collection of pornography "the most depraved collection" he had seen.

Chicoine admitted that he paid more than $20,000 over five years to pay parents to abuse their own children and complained about the difficulties of finding "pedomoms."

He also texted children directly. At one point, a 14-year-old texted Chicoine telling him she needed money to pay for school and bus travel, adding she was so overwhelmed that she may kill herself.

To that, Chicoine replied that he'd want her to film the suicide so that he could watch.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case in Saskatoon Provincial Court this morning. After that, the defense will have its opportunity to respond.

The Crown is asking for a 17-year sentence.

