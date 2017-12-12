The teenager who murdered a six-week old baby while the child's family was sleeping nearby is expected to learn her fate this week.

The teenager has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of six-week-old baby boy Nikosis Jace Cantre in July 2016 and confessed in chilling detail about the killing.

The details came in a videotaped testimony given by the youth a week after she was arrested for the murder and was played in a Saskatoon court room last week.

The youth — who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — covered her own ears as tape of her testimony was played.

Crown seeking adult sentence

The crown has announced its intention to see the teen sentenced as an adult, which would mean life in prison.

Cantre's family has been attending court and had previously said they want an adult sentence.

Nikosis Cantre's grandfather Jeffery Longman (l) with supporters outside Saskatoon Provincial Court. (Devin Heroux/CBC News)

Last week, court watched police room evidence tape of the teen confessing to the killing. She told police she escaped the open custody wing of Kilburn Hall the night before the killing. After wandering the streets for hours, she was eventually taken in by the Cantre family and offered a place to stay.

She had been drinking and told police she may have smoked a joint laced with crystal meth in the hours after her escape.

Once inside the home the teen drank vodka while the rest of the house was asleep.

The teen heard the baby, Nikosis, crying. She then beat and stabbed the child before leaving the room.

"I let all my anger out on that baby," she said on the tape.

