Sentencing arguments are set to begin today in the case of a teen who admitted to killing six-week-old Nikosis Jace Cantre in 2016.

The little boy died of a blunt force trauma.

The Crown is seeking to have the young woman sentenced as an adult. She was 16 years old at the time she killed Cantre. She pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

The teen — who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — walked away from open custody at Kilburn Hall, a youth detention facility in Saskatoon. She was serving a ten-month sentence for a range of offences, including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

She then met the family of six-week-old Nikosis Cantre, and they invited her into their home. The family, who had never met the teen before, took her in because they thought she had nowhere to go.

The baby died of blunt force trauma to the head. Family members said the incident happened while they were sleeping.

"He couldn't even fight back," said Cantre's grandfather, Jeffrey Longman. "He couldn't yell for help."

The family has been dealt a devastating blow, Longman said.

"You wake up every day in pain," he said. "I've got no words that explain how I feel. He was just a baby. He was six weeks old. We had just brought him into our home."

