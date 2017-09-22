A Prince Albert, Sask., judge will begin hearing sentencing submissions this morning in the case of Leslie Black.

Black pleaded guilty to attempted murder after he violently beat Marlene Bird and set her on fire in 2014. She lost both legs and an eye in the assault.

The Crown had originally applied to have Black designated a dangerous offender, but a judge ruled that Black did not meet the criteria.

​The judge has already said that he expects a lengthy penitentiary term in the case.