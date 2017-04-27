A 23-year-old woman from Senlac, Sask. is dead following a two vehicle collision on Highway 17, 35 kilometres south of Lloydminster.

According Kitscoty RCMP, a car travelling south skidded sideways and collided with a car heading in the opposite direction. It happened early Thursday at about 6:30 a.m.

The 24-year-old man in the northbound car suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

RCMP said road conditions were icy and sleets of snow were falling at the time of the collision.